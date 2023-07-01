Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

