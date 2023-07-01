Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.