Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $85.74 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2133 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

