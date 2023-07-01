Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

