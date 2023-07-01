Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.