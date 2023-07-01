Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £150.40 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($191.23).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($228,035.17).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($191.18).

On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($189.96).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.95 ($2.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Marks and Spencer Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.23).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

