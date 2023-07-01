Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,102,618 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 323.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,647. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.