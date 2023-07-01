Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,084,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,852 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.62. 3,754,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

