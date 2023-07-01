Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 282,622 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 323.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Mplx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,539. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

