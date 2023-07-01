Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 285 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $867.43. 2,314,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,420. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $741.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

