Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 431 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $122.63. 6,598,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,398. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

