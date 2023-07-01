Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,716 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,952,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

