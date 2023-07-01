Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 777,626 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 244.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,626 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $45,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.