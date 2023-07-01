Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 246.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,406 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

EIX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 1,766,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

