Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,177 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.61. 6,999,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

