Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 147,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.