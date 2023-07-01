Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 296 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.38. 982,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,607. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

