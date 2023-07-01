Mask Network (MASK) One Day Volume Hits $58.51 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $282.85 million and approximately $58.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00011271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

