Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Free Report) traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
Maya Gold and Silver Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
