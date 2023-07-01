McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ROM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,354. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

