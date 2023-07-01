McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,593. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.