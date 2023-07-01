McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.16. 419,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

