McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,658. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

