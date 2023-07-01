McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $724.75. The stock had a trading volume of 963,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,458. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $689.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.94. The company has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

