McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,101 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. 58,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,651. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

