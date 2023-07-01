McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $341.94. 1,506,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,592. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

