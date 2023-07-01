McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 749 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.02. 2,843,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.