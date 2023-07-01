McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in IQVIA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $224.77. 1,092,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

