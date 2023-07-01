MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 103,008 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $37,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 969,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

