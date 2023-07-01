MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 487,843 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3,176.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. 3,228,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,765. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

