MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.03 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $44,489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $266.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

