MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1,891.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.