MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $43.69 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 381,107 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

