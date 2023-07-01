MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,491 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,311.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,130. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,452.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

