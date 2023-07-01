MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,405 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.43. 2,314,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

