MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3,677.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.08. 3,124,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.