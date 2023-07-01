Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

