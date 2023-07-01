Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

