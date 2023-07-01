Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,202.98 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.17 million and $113,202.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,692,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,197,197 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

