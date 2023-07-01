MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $19.68 or 0.00064434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and $2.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,536.20 or 0.99985994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.78263796 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,989,465.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.