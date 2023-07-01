MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 42.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,739 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

CIF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,876. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

