Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Microvast Price Performance

NASDAQ MVSTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

