Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRTX opened at $36.13 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.
