Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

