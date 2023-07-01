Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.07. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 458,959 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

