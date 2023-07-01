Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.07. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 458,959 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02).
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitek Systems Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
