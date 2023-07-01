Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 227.5% in June

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 227.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $2.93 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.
About Molten Ventures
