Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

