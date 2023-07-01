Monero (XMR) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $53.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.16 or 0.00546432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,588.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00350981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.53 or 0.00952986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00068265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00163991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,468 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

