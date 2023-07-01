Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the May 31st total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 199,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.88.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

