Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of -0.37. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.